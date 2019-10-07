Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Sarah Stiles

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

Today's conversation is with Sarah Stiles- currently one of the stars in the critically acclaimed EPIX Original Series GET SHORTY. She was nominated for a Tony for her role as "Sandy" in the Broadway production of TOOTSIE. She is recurring on Showtime's BILLIONS. She voiced the character "Spinel" in STEVEN UNIVERSE: THE MOVIE.



Broadway productions include her Tony nominated performance as Jessica in HAND TO GOD, ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREEVER, Kate/ Lucy AVENUE Q and THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.



Recent television and film credits include Steven Soderbergh's UNSANE. I'M DYIN UP HERE, BLACKLIST, DIETLAND and the animated SUNNY DAY for Nickelodeon. Sarah lends her voice on the recording of Pasek and Paul's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH. This year she penned her solo show SQUIRREL HEART which she performed to sold out audiences at Joe's Pub at the Public in NYC

