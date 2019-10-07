VIDEO: Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Discos Into Times Square to Celebrate 20th Anniversary!

Times Square was on disco inferno on Saturday night! Cast members from the original Broadway and First National Touring companies of Saturday Night Fever marked the 20th anniversary of the show's opening in New York by recreating a portion of the closing number from the show, the "Mega Mix," with the original choreography intact.

Saturday Night Fever opened at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway October 21st, 1999 and ran for 501 performances. Producer Robert Stigwood, manager of The Bee Gees, made a star of John Travolta in the film version by Norman Wexler (based on a story by Nik Cohn) and produced the debut of the musical in London, which he subsequently brought to Broadway. The musical was directed and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with Martyne Axe conducting.

Watch below as Andy Karl leads the returning company, which included Paige Price, Orfeh and Bryan Batt, Karine Plantadit, Shannon Beach, and more!





