BREAKING: Andrea Martin, LaChanze, and More Will Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway; Complete Cast Announced!

Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Two visionary talents, playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story. Beginning previews on Thursday, November 7 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street), with the opening night set for Wednesday, November 20, A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 5, 2020 only.

Joining Campbell Scott ("House of Cards," Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge will be two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Noises Off, Pippin) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Tony Award-winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Summer) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Erica Dorfler (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves (A Time to Kill, A Behanding in Spokane) as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) as Jess, Brandon Gill (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Fred, Evan Harrington (Peter and the Starcatcher, Once) as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch (War Paint, Matilda The Musical) as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt (The Last Ship) as Belle, Matthew Labanca (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Young Frankenstein) as Nicholas, Alex Nee (Once) as Ferdy, Dan Piering (Broadway Debut) as Young Ebenezer/George, and Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit) as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim. Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) will stand by for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit.

A Christmas Carol will be produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, ShowTown Productions, and Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Jack Lane/Seth Goldstein, Dan Stone, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Chase Thomas/Mia Moravis, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath, Walport Productions, David Treatman/42nd.club, BKL Productions/S+D Theatricals, J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, with Associate Producers Peter Cusick and Sammy Lopez.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It's "a stunning piece of visual theatre" (Time Out) that features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Tony Award-winner Rob Howell (The Ferryman, Matilda The Musical), music and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Christopher Nightingale (Groundhog Day, Matilda The Musical), music direction by Michael Gacetta (King Kong, Groundhog Day), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Hugh Vanstone (Hillary and Clinton, Matilda The Musical), sound design by Tony Award nominee Simon Baker (Girl from the North Country, Matilda The Musical), movement by Lizzi Gee (Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead) and associate direction by Thomas Caruso (Groundhog Day, Matilda The Musical) and Jamie Manton (A Christmas Carol, The Merry Widow).

Tickets for A Christmas Carol on Broadway are on sale now and available by visiting www.AChristmasCarolBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com (212-239-6200). Ticket prices range from $69 - $159. Premium tickets range from $185 - $299.

A Christmas Carol is returning to The Old Vic, London, this festive season from November 23, 2019 - January 18, 2020.





