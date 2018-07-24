Wait For It! HAMILTON Might Hit the Big Screen in 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Hamilton might be heading to the big screen!

According to the Wall Street Journal, a bidding war is underway for the rights to a big screen version of the Broadway hit. The movie would be a filmed, onstage version of the musical that was recorded in 2016, featuring creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role, as well as other original cast members.

Whether the film is eventually shown in movie theatres or via a streaming service like Netflix, it will reportedly not hit the screen until 2020 or 2021.

Productions of Hamilton are currently running on Broadway, in London and Chicago, as well as two different US national tours.

Click here to read the full article.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You