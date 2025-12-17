Review Roundup: A CHRISTMAS STORY Embarks on National Tour

The 2025 National Tour of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL launched on November 11, 2025 in Utica, New York. Read the reviews below!

The Tony-nominated musical features a festive score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of Jean Shepherd and the beloved MGM holiday film. Directed by Matt Lenz with Michael Rader as Associate Director and choreography re-staged by Brooke Martino.

The 2025 tour stars Torben Mularski as Ralphie Parker, with McCager Carver as the Ralphie alternate. Mason Burnham plays Randy, Mark Stoddard is Jean Shepherd, Kirsten Bleu Kaiser portrays Mother, and Gregory White appears as The Old Man. The ensemble includes Ash Marie Alina, Eva Lizette Carreon, Luke Diaco, Brianna Feng, Kristin Greve, Sam Guida, Trinity Harvey, M-Jay He, Miya Heulitt, Kai Horvit, Kaylee Kay, Saajan Lakhani, Ellie Racunas, Ever Brave Savage, Robert Sharkey, Mabel Vough, Jake Ward, Paul Watt-Morse, and Guy Wolfmeyer.

Rickey Wax, On Stage NTX: Torben Mularski plays Ralphie on the 2025 tour. You believe his determination even when the objective is absurd. Gregory White as The Old Man is a steady comedic presence, delivering the recognizable gruff warmth that anchors the household. Kirsten Bleu Kaiser brings a gentle strength to the Mother, balancing patience with quiet authority(even at times she should be yelling at the top of her lungs).

Rick Mauch, Fort Worth Star Telgram: The children in the show are simply wonderful, led by Mularski, a sixth-grader from Illinois making his professional debut. They are mischevious, full of wonder, and all the things that remind us of the magic of childhood - even with its many challenges. And they harmonize and dance in sync fantastically.

Joanne Fistere, St. Louis Arts Scene: All in all, there are plenty of fun and quirky moments to make it enjoyable and entertaining. It looked as if all of the children in the audience were having a grand old time and the majority of the adults as well. For me, I’m still in the “let’s stop making movies into musicals” camp. What’s next? “The Godfather: The Musical”? “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: The Musical”? “Casablanca: The Musical”? I think there are plenty of original ideas out there to mine before we have to go that route. Of course, I’m not a playwright and that’s a lot easier said than done.