Jasmine Amy Rogers Named a 2025 Breakout Star by The New York Times

On Monday, The New York Times named Tony-nominated Broadway performer Jasmine Amy Rogers one of their “Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2025" in the "Theater" category. She was featured alongside Olivia Dean, reality star Gabby Windey, comedian Amy Poehler, and dancer Robbie Blue, who were all recognized for their work in music, dance, podcasting, and more.

Rogers created the titular role in BOOP! The Musical, which earned her a Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and additional nominations for Drama League and Chita Rivera Awards. The musical played the Broadhurst Theatre earlier this year. Read the full article from The New York Times HERE.

Rogers signed with Nashville-based record label Melody Place earlier this year, and released a reimagined duet of Dan Seals’ “My Baby’s Got Good Timing,” produced by Kyle Lehning and featuring the late artist’s vocals. She plans to release additional music in the upcoming year. Listen to “My Baby’s Got Good Timing” HERE.

The actress and singer is currently starring as Olive Ostrovsky in the off-Broadway revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Rogers will appear in an exclusive, one-night-only concert featuring the music of Oklahoma! by Rodgers and Hammerstein on January 12 at Carnegie Hall.

Photo Credit: Melody Place