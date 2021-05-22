Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 22-23- with Lilli Cooper, Chuck Cooper, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 15-16, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, May 22

12:00 AM

DISROBED - THE VIRTUAL EVENT - The Covid masks are finally coming off - and so is everything else! The Hollywood Fringe Festival comedy hit "Disrobed: Why So Clothes Minded?" returns online in a new encore Zoom presentation with an all new national cast, more outrageous and more naked than ever, and for one weekend only, May 20-23. It's "Meet the Parents" - with Nudists! Only one online "ticket" is required for each household or device, and the show may be viewed at any time on demand day or night for the date purchased. Recommended PG17+, includes nudity, but is, in fact, family friendly. click here

10:30 AM

And in This Corner: Cassius Clay-Community Listening Party - Every hero starts somewhere. For 12-year-old Cassius Clay Jr., who would become the sports legend known to the world as Muhammad Ali, it was a boxing gym in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the swift and vibrant origin story of how a determined young boy growing up in the Jim Crow South took on all challengers in his path to becoming...The Greatest. An unlikely hero is a classic story, but And in This Corner goes an extra, exhilarating round by exploring how remarkable communities help to create them. And in This Corner: Cassius Clay features Danté Crichlow, Sinclair Daniel, Langston Darby, Anthony Holiday, Franck Juste, Jacquelyn Landgraf, Eric Lockley, and Andy Schneeflock, all of whom are alumni of Atlantic Acting School! click here

11:00 AM

Restart Stages Poets on the Plaza: Featuring Artists from The Moth - Join us for a special storytelling event from The Moth - where some of our favorite Moth storytellers share their true stories, told live at Lincoln Center. click here

Herding Cats - Herding Cats by Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl) is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. Meeting the demands of modern life is as impossible as herding cats for Justine, Michael and Saddo. To deal with work, Justine talks - a little too much - to her roommate Michael who earns a living by chatting with strangers like Saddo. But all three will soon find that in a cold, disconnected world, words may not be enough. Directed by Anthony Banks (The Girl on the Train, West End), this groundbreaking revival of Coxon's "brave, brutal" (Guardian) play uses the technical feats that adventurous theater artists have discovered during the pandemic and combines them with the raw intimacy of in-person performance. This first-of-its-kind, transcontinental event features two actors performing for an in-person audience on Soho Theatre's London stage with a third actor performing live via video from New York. The production, simultaneously accessible online to audiences across the globe via Stellar and in-person in London via Soho Theatre, marks a new type of international collaboration. click here

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live- Three Divas - Sopranos Ailyn Pérez and Nadine Sierra join forces with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard for a program of favorite arias and scenes, transmitted live from the Royal Opera of Versailles. click here

2:00 PM

BROADWAY STORIES & SONGS with Ted Sperling & Friends- Elizabeth Stanley - Join Tony Award-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling for a series of intimate concerts, each show featuring Ted in song and conversation with the brightest stars of Broadway. click here

2:30 PM

4:00 PM

#BARS - The #BARS Workshop is a lab series created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. #BARS will go digital in October 2020 with Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, and Chris Walker hosting monthly online masterclasses with incredible guest artists that will be free and open to the public. Leading up to each masterclass, the #BARS team will release creative prompts on social media so that #BARS can continue to serve as a space for artists to investigate the intersection between contemporary verse and theater while we're all creating and learning from home. Follow along at @barsworkshop on Instagram. click here

7:00 PM

In the Heights - In the Heights is an uplifting tale of love, loss and hope. It centers around a bustling Latin American community in New York City where everyone has a dream. The show focuses on Usnavi, a first-generation American who struggles to find "home" where he lives, and his friends and neighbors who are working to find their place in the world. This production is presented virtually by BroadwayMania and is directed by Cecy Treviño and Nick Culp. click here

AYA or DEAR LOVER - Written by Fernanda Coppel (King Liz, "How To Get Away With Murder"), featuring Raul Castillo ("Looking," "Atypical"), TINA HUANG ("Rizzoli & Isles," "Arrow"), ROXANA ORTEGA ("The Casagrandes," "American Vandal"), directed by ESTEFANIA FADULa??. In AYA or Dear Lover, Luis Diaz is in a dark place. His career is stagnant, he's suffering from a deep depression, and his wife of ten years has just left him, so he decides to... take a vacation to an Ayahuasca retreat in the Amazonian jungle in order to escape his problems! However: every time he drinks Ayahuasca, he's confronted with his troubles in a way he's never experienced. Will Luis choose to continue to take his medicine and heal? Or will he go back home and be miserable forever? Proceeds benefit NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness. click here

7:30 PM

Melodia Women's Choir Virtual Spring Concert - This virtual concert, "To Dream a World", provides a refreshing musical response to the social justice issues that have come forward in the past year, as well as Melodia's year on pause due to the pandemic. Join Melodia on Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon for a special premiere of three new virtual choir performances, including music from Ola Gjeilo, Carly Simon, and André J. Thomas. This concert also revisits favorite performances from the Melodia video archive, and the music of Florence B. Price performed by pianist Taisiya Pushkar. Immediately following the program, all concert attendees are invited to a Zoom session to reflect on the program. click here

Award-Winning iSing Silicon Valley Girlchoir Spring Concert Choosing Harmony - Choosing Harmony features 250 iSing girls joined by the St. Lawrence String Quartet, Amaranth Quartet, and other guest artists. Choosing Harmony is the virtual concert premiere of iSing's first multimedia (and first entirely digital) commission: Drift, with music by Daniel Wohl (renowned for his "electroacoustic musical sorcery" said NPR Music) and video by Máni M. Sigfússon (known for his genre-bending work with the Rolling Stones and Ólafur Arnalds). Commissioned in response to the breath-defying challenges we have all faced in in the past year, Drift offers each viewer/listener the opportunity for unique individual experience. Other highlights include a pop video style performance of composer Katerina Gimon's Fire, joyous works by Baroque masters Charpentier and Vivaldi, and treble choir versions of A-Tisket, A-Tasket, When I Take My Sugar to Tea, and other popular songs. At the beginning of the season, iSing provided every girl slated for remote learning with a high-quality microphone for rehearsal and recording. In preparation for Choosing Harmony, all singers will have spent more than 300 hours in Zoom classes to craft 1,135 measures of music. The girls and their collaborators will have submitted more than 800 tracks, with contributions from as far away as Italy and Iceland. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Starring Joan Sutherland, Alfredo Kraus, Pablo Elvira, and Paul Plishka, conducted by Richard Bonynge. Production by Margherita Wallmann. From November 13, 1982. click here

Restart Stages Summer Evenings Outdoors: Dvořák and Mendelssohn - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Join Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for a series of six hour-long LIVE performances from Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park. click here

Telegraph Quartet Performs Virtual Concert Presented by Music in Corrales - Beginning on Saturday, May 22, 2021 the Telegraph Quartet (Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; Jeremiah Shaw, cello) is presented in a virtual performance by Music in Corrales. Tickets to access the performance are $15, available at www.musicincorrales.org/concert/telegraph-quartet. Registrants will be sent a private YouTube link to watch the performance and the video will remain online to watch through Sunday, May 30, 2021. There will be a separate 1-hour Q&A session via Zoom for ticket holders on Saturday, May 22 at 7:30pm MDT with members of the quartet. The quartet's program includes Beethoven's String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 and Brahms' String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51. Joseph Maile of the Telegraph Quartet says, "Both of these works represent each composer's first public foray into the string quartet medium. Beethoven's Op. 18 No. 1 is his ambitious, if slightly delayed, entry into the quartet medium as the vanguard of his set of six quartets. And Brahms' wistful second string quartet is one of his two final products, of numerous discarded attempts - most likely with Beethoven metaphorically looking over his shoulder." click here

8:00 PM

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

This American Wife - Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But "fan," derived from "fanaticus" meaning "insanely but divinely inspired," does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here

Stars in the House - GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Reunion featuring Stephen Schwartz and the players who originated these iconic songs: Peggy Gordon (By My Side, which she also co-wrote), Joanne Jonas (Bless The Lord), Gilmer McCormick (Learn Your Lessons Well), Steve Nathan (who played Jesus), Mark Planner (Original New York production), and George Salazar (Broadway revival). click here

Jane Monheit Duo Concert w/ Max Haymer - Join Jane and Max Haymer on Saturday, 5/22 at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT...these are always so much fun! (Get your requests in on Instagram @realjanemonheit) click here

2021 Big Sky Fringe Festival: #txtshow - The best show you'll write all year, "#txtshow (on the internet)" is a crowdsourced, immersive, multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom, originating from his Washington, D.C. home. This production serves as Brian's Montana debut. Please Note: Audience members must keep their camera and microphone on the entire show. This show contains audience interaction. The content of the show is based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity. Recommended for 18+. Only 22 tickets available per performance. click here

Goodman Theatre Gala - Acclaimed as "one of the great entertainers of the day," Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley will headline this year's virtual event. Ms. Headley is best known for her award-winning performance in the Elton John-Tim Rice musical Aida, directed by Robert Falls. Billboard Magazine proclaims, "Heather Headley is among the top singers with a vocal [sic] that absolutely astounds with its intensity". Also featured center stage will be Lucy Godinez, Sydney Charles and Bethany Thomas, each of whom have appeared on Goodman stages in recent years. They'll perform songs by Khiyon Hersey, Elizabeth Addison, Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews, luminary voices from the next generation of American composers. The evening will also feature a very special performance by Curtis Bannister, one of the most dynamic multi-genre artists of his generation, and it will be under the music direction of the acclaimed Jermaine Hill. For more information about the artists, click on their photos below. click here

A Cure for Kung Flu: Killer Asian Artists Take the Stage - Joe's Pub Live! - Chat with Joe's Pub, your fellow audience members, and the artists themselves via our YouTube channel during the premiere! May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and there is no better time to create an online hotspot of New York City's most iconoclastic, irreverent, political, and deeply funky artists. Joe's Pub is giving you a shot of music, comedy, poetry, and rebellious performance art to help #stopAsianhate and lift up the community during these wicked times. Hosted/curated by outrageous comedienne and killer MC Kate Siahaan-Rigg whose band Slanty Eyed Mama has torn up the stage at Joe's many times and featuring killer artists like: Raven-O: legendary downtown gender fuck chanteuse Staceyann Chin: Award winning def poet, playwright, activist and known for wild flights on the poetry mic More artists to be announced! click here

10:00 PM

Antigone - A play by Sophocles Presented by El Camino College, Center for the Arts - Antigone, a play by Sophocles, is a political thriller that remains relevant in our modern times as it challenges us to think of answers to questions about the position of the individual within society, the empowerment of women, loyalty, faith and love. click here

Sunday, May 23

12:00 AM

6:30 AM

Backyard presents #txtshow (on the internet) - The best show you'll write all year, "#txtshow (on the internet)" is a crowdsourced, immersive, multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom, originating from his Washington, D.C. home, a 3-km walk from the Embassy of India. Backyard hosted the India premiere of "#txtshow" in 2017, and Brian is now offering the online version to our clan, yet again through the current lockdown, completely free of charge. Audience members must keep their camera and microphone on the entire show. This show contains audience interaction. The content of the show is based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity. Recommended for 18+. click here

11:00 AM

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Masterclass: Kate Rockwell - Kate Rockwell recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records, and has performed her solo concert by the same name at Birdland Jazz Club, City Winery, and other venues in NYC. She is a WSET-certified wine lover and has the two cutest dogs on the planet. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training. There are only 15 spots to sing available total! Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Kate, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. click here

2:00 PM

Melodia Women's Choir Virtual Spring Concert - This virtual concert, "To Dream a World", provides a refreshing musical response to the social justice issues that have come forward in the past year, as well as Melodia's year on pause due to the pandemic. Join Melodia on Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon for a special premiere of three new virtual choir performances, including music from Ola Gjeilo, Carly Simon, and André J. Thomas. This concert also revisits favorite performances from the Melodia video archive, and the music of Florence B. Price performed by pianist Taisiya Pushkar. Immediately following the program, all concert attendees are invited to a Zoom session to reflect on the program. click here

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Chuck & Lilli Cooper - Lilli Cooper: Broadway: Tootsie (Julie) Tony Nomination; Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba); Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores) Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company) Sundown, Yellow Moon (The WP), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: NCIS New Orleans, Dynasty, Bull, Instinct, Elementary, The Code, The Good Fight. LaGuardia Arts High School and Vassar alum. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz Chuck Cooper: Proud union actor for over 45 years, 16 Broadway plays and musicals, lots of regional theatre, Tony Award, The Lucille Lortel Award, Two Drama Desk Nominations, numerous film and TV guest starring appearances. Favorite role is Eddie, Alex and Lilli's father. Gratefully married to playwright Deborah Brevoort. click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Danika the Rose - Using the lyrics of Dvořák's sublime Moravian duets as inspiration, the inimitable storyteller Odds Bodkin has crafted an original fairytale, Danika the Rose, which is woven throughout the musical performance of Dvořák's duets. An unshakable kinship with the natural world, a courageous heroine, and love triumphant unite in a melding of story and song for our tumultuous time. Featured artists: Sarah Shafer, soprano; Jazimina MacNeil, mezzo; Jonathan Ware, piano; Odds Bodkin, narrator click here

3:30 PM

American Pianists Association's Awards - Mackenzie Melemed's Solo Recital - The American Pianists Association has announced updated plans for|the 2021 classical awards. Due to the ongoing health crisis, President/CEO and Artistic Director, Joel Harrison has announced that the five 2021 finalists Dominic Cheli, Kenny Broberg, Mackenzie Melemed, Michael Davidman and Sahun Sam Hong, will record private adjudicated recitals April 15-17. Each recital will be recorded by WFYI for broadcast on radio and streaming and begin airing in late May via multiple platforms including radio, Facebook and YouTube). The five pianists will return to Indianapolis for the finals in front of live audiences June 25-27. click here

6:00 PM

ISLAND GIRL: A Rescue Mission is a fantastical tale of faith - ISLAND GIRL: A Rescue Mission is a fantastical tale of faith. Join Sprite Named Spot, a Divinity Sprite who is assigned a mission to rescue the faith of a young woman. Sprite weaves through formative moments of spiritual insight as the girl grows up in Hawaii, leading us to the life-changing crisis which ultimately threatens her faith. click here

Antigone - A play by Sophocles Presented by El Camino College, Center for the Arts - Antigone, a play by Sophocles, is a political thriller that remains relevant in our modern times as it challenges us to think of answers to questions about the position of the individual within society, the empowerment of women, loyalty, faith and love. click here

ABOUT TOWN: Roaring Through The Twenties - Outside Licensee- Save the date for an exciting SHUFFLES first as they take the stage at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park for their 2021 May Show! click here

2021 Big Sky Fringe Festival: #txtshow (on the internet) - The best show you'll write all year, "#txtshow (on the internet)" is a crowdsourced, immersive, multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom, originating from his Washington, D.C. home. This production serves as Brian's Montana debut. Please Note: Audience members must keep their camera and microphone on the entire show. This show contains audience interaction. The content of the show is based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity. Recommended for 18+. Only 22 tickets available per performance. click here

7:00 PM

SIDE BY SIDE - Inspired by their recent joyous reunion after a 14-month pandemic separation, Liz is flying from New York a month later to return to Ann's home in Tucson for this special "Callaway Hideaway" show. The celebrated siblings will be singing songs from their acclaimed sister acts "Sibling Revelry", "Boom!", and "Broadway the Calla-way!". Expect some surprises as well, along their hit theme song from "The Nanny", now airing on HBO+. Ever since Ann and Liz combined musical forces in their cabaret classic "Sibling Revelry", they've garnered raves in sell-out halls across the country, both as a trio act, and with symphony orchestras. Their live CDs remain classic cabaret must-haves. This livestream show will be up close and personal, as the sisters share stories about their lives and bring thrilling harmonies and riveting interpretations to some of the most beloved songs of Broadway, pop and jazz. click here

Broadway Barks - BROADWAY BARKS will once again take their dog and cat adoption event 'Across America' for their second virtual installment and 23rd annual. The streamed event will be hosted by the organization's co-founder Bernadette Peters and will feature adoptable pets in shelters and presented by animal loving celebrities from across the country. click here

BROADWAY BARKS - The streamed event, hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters will feature adoptable animals from shelters and presented by celebrities Across America. The stream is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Paul Wontorek. This year's celebrity guests include Broadway favorites like Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Bill Berloni, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Danieley, Ted Danson, Daveed Diggs, Gloria Estefan, Calista Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Grody, Emmylou Harris, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Audra McDonald, Charlie McDowell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Randy Rainbow, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Mary Steenburgen, and Will Swenson. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades Starring Galina Gorchakova, Elisabeth Söderström, Plácido Domingo, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Nikolai Putilin, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 15, 1999. click here

Neave Trio - The Boston-based Neave Trio returns - virtually - to The Center for Arts in Natick (TCAN) for an online concert. This special streamed performance of Neave Trio, recorded at TCAN, will premiere on TCAN's Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/natickarts. It is free and will remain available until May 30, 2021. Donations are encouraged. Neave Trio's program includes Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17; and Astor Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 is widely regarded as one of her best-known compositions. It was written after she endured a great personal loss and is full of heartfelt melodies and beautiful harmonies. You can hear her brilliant pianism, and arguably, musical inspiration that she provided to some of her famous male composer contemporaries. Lili Boulanger, noted by Gabriel Fauré as an incredible prodigy, was the first woman to win the Prix de Rome (1913). D'un matin de printemps is full of character and joy, though it was the last work she wrote before her death at the very young age of 24. Neave Trio recorded Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires on its November 2018 album, Celebrating Piazzolla (Azica Records), which captures Piazzolla's rich legacy through arrangements by one of the composer's long time colleagues, José Bragato and by a younger protégé, Leonardo Suárez Paz. Gramophone describes their recording as "thrilling," having "wild energy," and "electrifying," while Classics Today writes, "the energetic edginess, the snap, the rhythm sound convincing, totally invigorating, and authentic." click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Chuck & Lilli Cooper - Lilli Cooper: Broadway: Tootsie (Julie) Tony Nomination; Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba); Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores) Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company) Sundown, Yellow Moon (The WP), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: NCIS New Orleans, Dynasty, Bull, Instinct, Elementary, The Code, The Good Fight. LaGuardia Arts High School and Vassar alum. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz Chuck Cooper: Proud union actor for over 45 years, 16 Broadway plays and musicals, lots of regional theatre, Tony Award, The Lucille Lortel Award, Two Drama Desk Nominations, numerous film and TV guest starring appearances. Favorite role is Eddie, Alex and Lilli's father. Gratefully married to playwright Deborah Brevoort. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

This American Wife - Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But "fan," derived from "fanaticus" meaning "insanely but divinely inspired," does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here