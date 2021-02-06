Virtual Theatre This Weekend: February 6-7- with Christy Altomare, Tony Goldwyn and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, February 6-7, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, February 6

9:30 AM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

12:00 PM

Vasthy's Friends - Join Broadway Stars Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins), Onieka Phillips (Spongebob, Fèla) Dimitri Moise (Beautiful, Book of Mormon), Fergie Philippe (Hamilton), and more as they kick off a month of events to celebrate Black History Month! Grab the kiddos for dance, song, and play while exploring the rich culture of African-American History! We hope to see you there! click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live- Anna Netrebko - No artist has provided more can't-miss moments in recent Met memory, and megastar soprano Anna Netrebko promises to add another with this performance of signature and dramatically charged arias. click here

2:00 PM

Open 'Tho Shut - Theater for the New City (TNC), 155 First Ave., will present the thirteenth installment of "Open 'Tho Shut," its afternoon of "walk-by theater" that is staged in its set shop and visible from East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues. The program offers a succession of free, live performances in which acts are staged in the theater's set shop for audiences of socially distanced passers-by, who watch through an open garage door on East Tenth Street. The shop was renamed "The Chopshop Theater" for this series. It is outfitted with an elaborate set by Mark Marcante and Litza Colon, full stage lighting by Alexander Bartenieff and a four-mic sound system. These live performances are also live streamed on TNC's website (https://www.theaterforthenewcity.net) and Facebook page. click here

3:00 PM

Molly Sweeney - Molly Sweeney has lived in happy, capable and independent darkness since she was ten months old. When Frank, her restless, unemployed and enthusiastic husband, makes her blindness his latest cause, he recruits Mr. Rice, a once famous surgeon who, despite being half-drowned in Irish whiskey, agrees to attempt to restore Molly's sight. When the bandages come off, Molly, Frank and Mr. Rice discover the differences between seeing and understanding as they face the terrible consequences of a medical miracle. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney, joined by Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

5:00 PM

Rubix Control (Escape Room presented by Seize the Show) - What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The Rubix has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain and a team of five "space settlers," this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you! This is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The Rubix is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out. click here

7:00 PM

Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable: Company - Porchlight Music Theatre's weekly "Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable" includes a lively discussion on a Sondheim work, hosted by Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber and featuring three special guests. Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. CST, Sondheim's "Company," featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by George Furth, will be the focus of the series' final episode. Joining Weber for the discussion on the award-winning musical, its development, its popularity and its recent revivals are Raúl Esparza (four-time Tony Award nominee, Broadway's Company, TV's "Law & Order: SVU"), Robert Falls (artistic director at Goodman Theatre) and Lonny Price (Porchlight Artistic Advisory board member, Broadway's original "Charley Kringas," in Merrily We Roll Along, director of Sweeney Todd, Company and "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert" with the New York Philharmonic.) click here

While I Yet Live - Play-PerView will live stream ​While I Yet Live ​by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter​. ​Directed by ​Sheryl Kaller ​(​NextFall)​ this production will reunite the entire original cast of the Primary Stages Off-Broadway production, including ​Elain Graham ​(​The Picture Box​, "The Last O.G."), ​Sheria Irving​ (​White Noise)​ ,​ ​Emmy and Golden Globe winner​ S. Epatha Merkerson​ (​Come Back, Little Sheba​; "Law & Order"), ​Kevyn Morrow (​Moulin Rouge!)​ , ​Larry Powell ​(​The Christians​),​ Sharon Washington ​(Feeding The Dragon)​,​ ​and Tony Award winner​ Lillias White ​(​Fela!,​ "Search Party").​ In ​While I Yet Live,​ Billy Porter's semi-autobiographical play, a young man in Pittsburgh comes of age amongst a bevy of fascinating and strong-willed women. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos Starring Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle, Tatiana Troyanos, and James King, conducted by James Levine. Production by Bodo Igesz. From March 12, 1988. click here

THE NOURISH PROJECT - The Nourish Project is created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary cast of musicians, dancers, storytellers, writers, and cultural organizers from around the country, including: playwright Jaisey Bates (the day we were born); international touring artist Edna Vazquez; Bessie Award-winning choreographer Joya Powell with performers from her dance company Movement of the People; organic farmer and artist Nikiko Masumoto; theatermakers Latrelle Bright (The Water Project) and Madeline Sayet (The Magic Flute at The Glimmerglass Festival); award-winning performing artist Joaquin Lopez; performers Jono Eiland (Miss You Like Hell), Natalie Benally, Siobhan Juanita Brown (The America Play), Sage Chanell, and Dr. Michelle Tom; and NYC Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Bruno. Using music, dance, and poetry curated through a framework of the five senses and four natural elements, The Nourish Project hosts a space for audiences to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience. click here

NJSO Virtual- 2021 Lunar New Year Celebration - An NJSO tradition continues with the third annual Lunar New Year Celebration! The Peking University Alumni Chorus and Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus return for this joyous virtual concert. A weeklong virtual festival leading up to this concert will highlight community performers and cultural groups, traditional performances, craft and cooking demonstrations and more. Music Director Xian Zhang's program includes Eastern traditional favorites such as the Spring Festival Overture, "Purple Bamboo Tune," "Fisherman's Song at Eventide" and "Gong Xi Gong Xi," united with Western classical favorites such as Tchaikovsky's Andante cantabile for Cello and Orchestra and Piazzolla's Libertango. During the concert premiere, hear from the artists as they provide live text commentary on the performances. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

ONE@SRT: Isabel Tucen's Soul by Soul - A play about Harriet Tubman, one of the most famous conductors of the Underground Railroad, who guided 300 slaves to freedom in 19 harrowing trips. Playwright/director/composer and lyricist Tucen says, "Harriet has taught me to use my voice and advocate relentlessly for the things I believe in. She's taught me that, no matter how hopeless things may get, always have faith and serve with an open heart. In the state of the world we are living in, I challenge myself and others to be a Harriet. Is there a Harriet in you?" click here

The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon turns dark as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.... Conor McPherson's The Weir is a haunting, evocative evening in the theatre you will never forget. click here

Stars in the House - The cast of "Scandal" will come together again for another for a very special episode of "Stars In The House". Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Josh Malina (David Rosen), Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), and Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak) will come together to share new stories about their time on the groundbreaking show, and answer fan questions live! click here

9:00 PM

Sunday, February 7

9:30 AM

12:00 PM

Playing on Air's THE FINAL INTERROGATION OF CEAUȘESCU'S DOG by Warren Leight - Acclaimed theater podcast Playing on Air shares THE FINAL INTERROGATION OF CEAUȘESCU'S DOG by Tony winner Warren Leight ("In Treatment", Side Man). In the wake of the 1989 Romanian Revolution, a dictator's beloved pet must answer for the crimes of his owner. What's the cost of staying loyal to the hand that feeds you - especially if that hand belongs to a tyrant? Jesse Eisenberg (Zombieland) and Golden Globe winner Ed Asner (Elf, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show") star in this sly dog-eat-dog satire. After the play, host Claudia Catania joins Asner and the playwright for a behind-the-mic interview. click here

2:00 PM

Give Me Your Hand - In this special virtual reimagining of Give Me Your Hand, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Christy Altomare - Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing the role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of Daddy Long Legs, Guinevere in Camelot at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/ recording artist, currently working on a number of projects and completing a new album of original music called Wandering Bird. click here

7:00 PM

Before Fiddler - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to partner with Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence on its next live streaming production: Hershey Felder as "Sholem Aleichem" in Before Fiddler starring Felder as famed "Tevye the Milkman" and featuring Klezmerata Fiorentina premiering Sunday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. CST. Tickets for Felder's one-man show are $55 per household and are available for purchase at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. This production will benefit national US theatres and arts organizations including Porchlight Music Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and include the live broadcast and a week of extended "on-demand" viewing access to the recording (available one-hour after the live broadcast ends). The broadcast will also be available for latecomers to purchase through the week of "on demand" access. Viewing access for all ends Sunday, Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. CST. click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes's perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, "Children in the Crossfire," directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. Directed by Tito Gobbi. From December 19, 1978. click here

8:00 PM

