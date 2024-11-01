Videos You Missed This Week: TEETH, SWEPT AWAY, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall 2024 is here at last, which means that a whole new bunch of Broadway and off-Broadway shows are opening soon. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending November 1, 2024 with videos from Teeth, Swept Away, and more!

The New York premiere of Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes, is currently playing Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre following a limited engagement at the Harold Pinter Theatre on the West End earlier this year. Get a first look at footage from the production here! (more...)

Teeth officially returned to the stage with star studded, “spooky chic,” sold out crowd at New World Stages in New York City. Catch a first look at the cast in action in this video! (more...)

We know him as Fiyero, Edward Bloom, Carl Hanratty, and more- but how well does Norbert Leo Butz know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines. (more...)

Swept Away has swept into the Longacre Theatre. The new musical is officially in previews on Broadway and is set to open on November 19. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team talk more about what the new musical is all about! (more...)

Just last week, the best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre to celebrate opening night of Left on Tenth. Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team chats more on opening night! (more...)

Frankie Grande, curated and hosted “A Night of Broadway (but make it Queer!)” #SpiritDay Gala, featuring some of Broadway’s brightest stars to shine a light on LGBTQ youth and take a stand against bullying. Check out an exclusive video featurette about the big day here! (more...)

In this video, Adam Petherbridge reflects on the unwavering support from his parents, which encouraged him to pursue his passion for acting. He shares amusing anecdotes about his “survival jobs,” including his stint at a local pie shop and the challenges he faced while juggling catering gigs! (more...)

BroadwayWorld sat down with Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch to discuss both acting and producing the new Peacock series, The Day of the Jackal. Watch the exclusive interview now! (more...)

Hannah Shankman and Stephen Mark Lucas are bringing Fanny Brice and Nick Arnstein to a city near you over the next six months in the national tour of Funny Girl. In this video, watch as the duo chats about their friendship offstage, why they love performing this piece across the country, and more. (more...)

What makes a great Broadway company? According to Robert Downey Jr., who made his debut earlier this season in McNeal, every person plays a huge role in the play's success. Watch in this exclusive video as he chats more about what makes the McNeal company so special. (more...)

Time is running out to submit for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. (more...)

Broadway and film star Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors, No Hard Feelings) joined the cast of Life and Trust for one night only in a special guest star role. Check out photos and video from his appearance! (more...)

In this video, join host Ben Cameron for another electrifying episode of The Broadway Cast, where the spotlight shines on the unforgettable moments of Broadway debuts! In this lively roundtable discussion, Ben sits down with Broadway stars Hannah Cruz, Gabriela Carrillo, and Anna Zavelson to dive deep into their journeys to the Great White Way. (more...)

Watch Alysha Umphress in sound check for her Joe's Pub show Season of the Witch, beginning performances tomorrow, Sunday, October 27th in the video here! (more...)

Audra McDonald is about to take on one mother of a role. Next month at the Majestic Theater, she will lead the much-anticipated revival of Gypsy as Mama Rose. Watch in this video as the cast chats more about what audiences can expect. (more...)

On Monday, women of Broadway unite for a one-night-only benefit of Carmel Dean’s song cycle Well-Behaved Women, directed by Schele Williams. Watch as we bring you exclusive highlights from inside rehearsals! (more...)

Get a look inside sound check for Beth Leavel's 54 Below show Beth Leavel Sings Sondheim, which ends tonight, in the video here. Songs include 'Children Will Listen,' 'Rose's Turn,' & 'You'll Never Get Away From Me.' (more...)

Last night at & Juliet on Broadway, 13 new company members celebrated their first performances. See video from the evening! (more...)

Last night, Swept Away, the new Broadway musical with music and lyrics by folk-rock band The Avett Brothers, began performances at the Longacre Theatre. See photos and videos! (more...)

In this brand-new episode of The Broadway Cast, we're diving deep into the world of belters—those powerhouse voices that light up the stage and leave audiences in awe. Join our fabulous guests, Ciara Renée, Charity Angél Dawson, and Jasmine Forsberg, as they share their insights, experiences, and favorite belting moments from the Great White Way! (more...)

Stars Micaela Diamond, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matthew Morrison, and more reveal their high school roles in the video here! (more...)

Get a first look at video from Swept Away starring John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, and more, beginning previews Tuesday, October 29th here! (more...)

In this video, we welcome pop superstar JC Chasez and platinum songwriter Jimmy Harry to talk about their new album Playing With Fire now streaming! (more...)

50th Street was feeling the love last night, where Romeo + Juliet officially opened on Broadway. Go inside the big opening night with the cast and creative team, including Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, in this video. (more...)