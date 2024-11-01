Videos You Missed This Week: TEETH, SWEPT AWAY, and More

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall 2024 is here at last, which means that a whole new bunch of Broadway and off-Broadway shows are opening soon. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending November 1, 2024 with videos from Teeth, Swept Away, and more!

Exclusive Video: Watch a Scene From THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA on Broadway

The New York premiere of Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes, is currently playing Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre following a limited engagement at the Harold Pinter Theatre on the West End earlier this year. Get a first look at footage from the production here!  (more...)

Video: Highlights from TEETH with Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl & More

Teeth officially returned to the stage with star studded, “spooky chic,” sold out crowd at New World Stages in New York City. Catch a first look at the cast in action in this video! (more...)

Video: How Well Does Norbert Leo Butz Recall His Old Lines?

We know him as Fiyero, Edward Bloom, Carl Hanratty, and more- but how well does Norbert Leo Butz know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines. (more...)

Video: SWEPT AWAY Gets Ready for Broadway

Swept Away has swept into the Longacre Theatre. The new musical is officially in previews on Broadway and is set to open on November 19. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team talk more about what the new musical is all about! (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of LEFT ON TENTH

Just last week, the best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre to celebrate opening night of Left on Tenth. Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team chats more on opening night! (more...)

Exclusive: Frankie Grande and GLAAD Gather Broadway's Best to Celebrate #SpiritDay 2024

Frankie Grande, curated and hosted “A Night of Broadway (but make it Queer!)” #SpiritDay Gala, featuring some of Broadway’s brightest stars to shine a light on LGBTQ youth and take a stand against bullying. Check out an exclusive video featurette about the big day here! (more...)

Video: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG's Adam Petherbridge Dishes on His Artistic Journey

In this video, Adam Petherbridge reflects on the unwavering support from his parents, which encouraged him to pursue his passion for acting. He shares amusing anecdotes about his “survival jobs,” including his stint at a local pie shop and the challenges he faced while juggling catering gigs!  (more...)

Video: How Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch Balanced Acting and Producing THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

BroadwayWorld sat down with Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch to discuss both acting and producing the new Peacock series, The Day of the Jackal. Watch the exclusive interview now! (more...)

Video: Meet the New Stars of the FUNNY GIRL Tour- Hannah Shankman & Stephen Mark Lucas

Hannah Shankman and Stephen Mark Lucas are bringing Fanny Brice and Nick Arnstein to a city near you over the next six months in the national tour of Funny Girl. In this video, watch as the duo chats about their friendship offstage, why they love performing this piece across the country, and more. (more...)

Exclusive: Building the Company of MCNEAL

What makes a great Broadway company? According to Robert Downey Jr., who made his debut earlier this season in McNeal, every person plays a huge role in the play's success. Watch in this exclusive video as he chats more about what makes the McNeal company so special. (more...)

Video: Last Chance To Submit for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5

Time is running out to submit for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students.  (more...)

Video: LIFE AND TRUST Welcomes Andrew Barth Feldman for 100th Performance

Broadway and film star Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors, No Hard Feelings) joined the cast of Life and Trust for one night only in a special guest star role. Check out photos and video from his appearance! (more...)

The Broadway Cast: Debuts with Hannah Cruz, Gabriela Carrillo, & Anna Zavelson

In this video, join host Ben Cameron for another electrifying episode of The Broadway Cast, where the spotlight shines on the unforgettable moments of Broadway debuts! In this lively roundtable discussion, Ben sits down with Broadway stars Hannah Cruz, Gabriela Carrillo, and Anna Zavelson to dive deep into their journeys to the Great White Way. (more...)

Exclusive Video: Alysha Umphress in Rehearsal for SEASON OF THE WITCH at Joe's Pub

Watch Alysha Umphress in sound check for her Joe's Pub show Season of the Witch, beginning performances tomorrow, Sunday, October 27th in the video here! (more...)

Video: Audra McDonald & Company Are Getting Ready for GYPSY

Audra McDonald is about to take on one mother of a role. Next month at the Majestic Theater, she will lead the much-anticipated revival of Gypsy as Mama Rose. Watch in this video as the cast chats more about what audiences can expect.  (more...)

Exclusive: Carmel Dean’s WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN in Rehearsals

On Monday, women of Broadway unite for a one-night-only benefit of Carmel Dean’s song cycle Well-Behaved Women, directed by Schele Williams. Watch as we bring you exclusive highlights from inside rehearsals! (more...)

Exclusive Video: Beth Leavel in Rehearsal at 54 Below

Get a look inside sound check for Beth Leavel's 54 Below show Beth Leavel Sings Sondheim, which ends tonight, in the video here. Songs include 'Children Will Listen,' 'Rose's Turn,' & 'You'll Never Get Away From Me.' (more...)

Video: & JULIET Celebrates New Company Members Including Charli D'Amelio & More

Last night at & Juliet on Broadway, 13 new company members celebrated their first performances. See video from the evening! (more...)

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway

Last night, Swept Away, the new Broadway musical with music and lyrics by folk-rock band The Avett Brothers, began performances at the Longacre Theatre. See photos and videos! (more...)

The Broadway Cast: Broadway Belters with Ciara Renée, Charity Angél Dawson, and Jasmine Forsberg

In this brand-new episode of The Broadway Cast, we're diving deep into the world of belters—those powerhouse voices that light up the stage and leave audiences in awe. Join our fabulous guests, Ciara Renée, Charity Angél Dawson, and Jasmine Forsberg, as they share their insights, experiences, and favorite belting moments from the Great White Way! (more...)

Video Exclusive: Micaela Diamond, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jessica Chastain, & More Reveal High School Roles

Stars Micaela Diamond, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matthew Morrison, and more reveal their high school roles in the video here! (more...)

Video: SWEPT AWAY on Broadway with John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands & More

Get a first look at video from Swept Away starring John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, and more, beginning previews Tuesday, October 29th here! (more...)

Video: JC Chasez and Platinum Songwriter Jimmy Harry Are Playing with Fire

In this video, we welcome pop superstar JC Chasez and platinum songwriter Jimmy Harry to talk about their new album Playing With Fire now streaming! (more...)

Video: ROMEO + JULIET Celebrates Opening Night

50th Street was feeling the love last night, where Romeo + Juliet officially opened on Broadway. Go inside the big opening night with the cast and creative team, including Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, in this video. (more...)




