Video: SWEPT AWAY Gets Ready for Broadway

Swept Away has swept into the Longacre Theatre. The new musical is officially in previews on Broadway and is set to open on November 19. From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas.

The principal cast members, returning from the show’s run at Berkeley Repertory and Arena Stage, include Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. At the helm is director Michael Mayer.

"I read the first draft, and I thought, 'What the hell? Are we really gonna do this!?' There's quite a journey," Mayer explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a break in rehearsals. "It's very exciting and it's like an adventure story- colorful and bright with lots of energy and enthusiasm. Then things go wrong... and as bright and colorful as it is, it gets quite dark as well. Then the light shows up again at the end. It's a beautiful journey that [John Logan] created in 90 minutes.

"These characters are like archetypes, and when paired with these rich, emotional songs that are so full of humanity and delicacy and texture, that is fascinating to me," continued Mayer.

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team talk more about what the new musical is all about!