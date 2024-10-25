Video: ROMEO + JULIET Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



50th Street was feeling the love last night, where Romeo + Juliet officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, the new revival features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

"I didn't realize going into this job how long previews were on Broadway," said leading man, Kit Connor. "It felt like we opened a long time ago... but the show has been evolving and improving so much. I'm really exciting for people to finally see what we've come up with."

"I think Sam's goal was to fill seats with young people and have them leave with an understanding and appreciation for Shakespeare and for theatre in general," added Rachel Zegler, who made her debut alongside Connor. "It seems like we've been successful so far, so I'm very excited for the next 20 weeks and hopefully more and more people."

Go inside the big opening night with the cast and creative team in this video.