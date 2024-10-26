Exclusive Video: Alysha Umphress in Rehearsal for SEASON OF THE WITCH at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Alysha Umphress sound check the "Jade Suite" mash-up in preparation for her Joe's Pub show Season of the Witch, which begins performances tomorrow, Sunday, October 27th in the video here!

Alysha Umphress is back at Joe’s Pub with a new spooky kooky witchy sexy misty crystally musical moment of gypsy whatever. She’s bringing brand new arrangements, a coven of divas with VOCALS, a killer band and much more. Infusing her jazzy theatrical spin on artists from The Rolling Stones to the Police to Annie Lenox to Eartha Kitt just to name a few. And while the show will be deliciously wicked, there will be nothing from Wicked the musical just FYI. You’ll love it. Come.

Performances will be held on Sunday, October 27 at 8:30pm (Doors at 8pm) and Monday, October 28th at 7pm (Doors at 6pm).

About Alysha Umphress

Alysha Umphress has been seen on Broadway in On the Town (as Hildy), American Idiot, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Bring it On!. Her other recent credits include: the Off-Broadway revival of Smokey Joe’s Cafe, for which she received a Lucille Lortel Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and whose cast won the Chita Rivera Award for Best Ensemble of a Musical; On the Town (again as Hildy) with the San Francisco Symphony under the baton of Michael Tilson Thomas; and Wonderful Town (as Ruth Sherwood) with the London Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Sir Simon Rattle, which was recorded on the LSO label and available on iTunes.

Ms. Umphress’ regional credits include the world premiere of Beaches (the musical) as Cee Cee Bloom at Signature Theatre (earning a Helen Hayes nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical), Hood at Dallas Theatre Center (as Meg) and Pump Boys and Dinettes (as Rhetta Cupp) at Papermill Playhouse.

Her television credits include Law and Order SVU, Nurse Jackie, Royal Pains, Fosse/Verdon, Girls5Eva, Blue Bloods, and Chicago Med. She starred as “Misty” on the The Climb for Amazon, and can be seen as “Murphy” on the Netflix series, Bonding.