Video: How Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch Balanced Acting and Producing THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

After several months as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Eddie Redmayne is returning to the small screen. In his first major television role in several years, the actor stars in The Day of the Jackal, playing an elusive assassin only known as "the Jackal."

In the show, he is joined by Lashana Lynch (Matilda the Musical, No Time to Die) as the British intelligence officer who will stop at nothing to catch the mysterious killer. This dynamic results in a cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, with both characters leaving destruction in their wake. Although the performers don't share a significant amount of screen time, their relationship serves as the core of the series. In addition to their onscreen roles, Redmayne and Lynch also serve as executive producers- a television first for both.

BroadwayWorld sat down with the duo to discuss how their hands behind the scenes affected their characters onscreen and if they have ever gone to great lengths to get what they want out of themselves for a performance. Watch the interview here!

The Day of the Jackal also stars Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara. The series is written by Ronan Bennett. The series will premiere on Peacock on November 14, 2024 and Sky on November 7, 2024.