Video: Meet the New Stars of the FUNNY GIRL Tour- Hannah Shankman & Stephen Mark Lucas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hannah Shankman and Stephen Mark Lucas are some of the luckiest people in the world. That's because they bringing Fanny Brice and Nick Arnstein to a city near you over the next six months in the national tour of Funny Girl.

"It's always fun to get to a new city and see how the audiences react," Hannah told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a stop in Salt Lake City. "We check out all of the local spots... we love moving around."

"But it's always an adjustment too," added Lucas. "You're singing in different climates every week- it's dry, it's humid... we're trying to adjust. It's a challenge always being in a different environment."

In this video, watch as the duo chats about their friendship offstage, why they love performing this piece across the country, and more. Plus, on this day that would have been Brice's birthday (she was born October 29, 1891), check out an exclusive clip of Shankman performing "Don't Rain on My Parade"!