Video: LIFE AND TRUST Welcomes Andrew Barth Feldman for 100th Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Emursive’s Life And Trust celebrated their 100th performance at Conwell Tower (69 Beaver Street) with Broadway and film star Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors, No Hard Feelings) joining the cast of Life and Trust for one night only in a special guest star role. Check out photos and video from his appearance!

Monday evening’s performance also welcomed many Broadway friends, including company members from Sunset Blvd., The Outsiders, MJ the Musical, &Juliet, Once Upon a Mattress, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

Andrew Barth Feldman's appearance in Life And Trust marks the first guest starring role in the production. Life And Trust is already a favorite haunt for celebrities who have "opened accounts" at Conwell Tower. Stargazers have spotted Channing Tatum, Tyra Banks, Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Platt, David Byrne, Ian Bohen, Daniel K. Isaacs, Sara Bareilles, Elizabeth Banks, Evan Peters and more. At any performance of Life And Trust, you never know who is behind the iconic masks worn by all audience members...

Life And Trust is a world of money, sex, and power, unfolding in the heart of the New York’s Financial District. Those who enter Life and Trust may roam through its sprawling realms at their own pace, as Faustian legends materialize all around them. Beginning on the eve of the Great Crash of 1929 and careening back to the Gilded Age of New York, Life and Trust explores the cost of ambition and desire through the eyes of its many characters. From Wall Street tycoons to vaudeville stars, daring scientists to rebellious bohemians, these dream-like figures form a searing love letter to the history of New York as well as an exploration of human folly and ingenuity. A great spectacle awaits those who are willing to wage their souls.

Life And Trust is Directed by Teddy Bergman, Conceived by Jon Ronson, and features Choreography and co-Direction by Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman. Creative Casting and Movement Direction is by Stefanie Batten Bland and co-Choreographers and Associate Directors Kristen Carcone, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree, and Emily Terndrup.