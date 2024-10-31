Video: Audra McDonald & Company Are Getting Ready for GYPSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audra McDonald is about to take on one mother of a role. Next month at the Majestic Theater, she will lead the much-anticipated revival of Gypsy as Mama Rose.

"If you're gonna play any role, you have to become [the character]'s advocate. You have to be able to walk through the show and do the things that the character does and fully defend them," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a break from rehearsals. "For me, it's been a process of taking away the judgement that I was passing on Mama Rose for the things that she does. Now I don't see her as a monster. She's not a monster!"

McDonald is joined by Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, and Kevin Csolak. George C. Wolfe directs the star-studded cast.

"It's been fun digging into the history of [the show] and seeing where it came from and studying it," he added. "We're doing an archival thing so that we can make it present- studying the past so that we can be very present."

Watch in this video as the cast chats more about what audiences can expect.