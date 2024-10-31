Video: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG's Adam Petherbridge Dishes on His Artistic Journey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, on the latest episode of Survival Jobs with the incredibly comedic actor Adam Petherbridge who shares his captivating journey in the world of theater, highlighting his experiences in the uproarious production The Play That Goes Wrong at New World Stages. Petherbridge discusses the universal appeal of the show, which resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, drawing them into a whirlwind of comedic chaos eight shows a week.

During the episode, Adam dives into his audition process for the play, recounting the twists and turns that led him from a national tour to the vibrant theater scene in New York City. He expresses his excitement about bringing laughter to the stage and connecting with diverse audiences.

Adam also reflects on the unwavering support from his parents, which encouraged him to pursue his passion for acting. He shares amusing anecdotes about his “survival jobs,” including his stint at a local pie shop and the challenges he faced while juggling catering gigs.

Before closing out with a fun game of The Actors Studio Trivia, Adam reflects on the unwavering support from his parents, which encouraged him to pursue his passion for acting. He shares amusing anecdotes about his “survival jobs,” including his stint at a local pie shop and the challenges he faced while juggling catering gigs!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason chatting about the incredible “The Only Make Believe Gala” where Samantha was on the red carpet chatting with such icons as Mario Cantone, Lena Hall, Rachel Dratch and Brian Stokes Mitchell!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!