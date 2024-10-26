Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Wayne Duvall, and more in Swept Away in the video here. Swept Away, with music & lyrics by The Avett Brothers, will begin performances at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, October 29.

From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas. Swept Away features a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Tyrone L. Robinson, and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley, Chase Peacock, Robert Pendilla, and David Rowen.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.