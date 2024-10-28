Exclusive: Building the Company of MCNEAL

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

What makes a great Broadway company? According to Robert Downey Jr., who made his debut earlier this season in McNeal, every person plays a huge role in the play's success.

"McNeal is complicated, controversial and... fun," he explained. "In general talking about this company, I'm really happy that I have these amazing scene partners."

Downey stars opposite Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar in the new play, which is directed by the great Bartlett Sher, and written by Ayad Akhtar.

"Ayad to me is the most important writer alive right now," added Downey. "The fact that he wrote this and I'm getting to do it is one of the great privileges of my entire career."

Watch in this exclusive video as he chats more about what makes the McNeal company so special.