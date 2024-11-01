Video: Inside Opening Night of LEFT ON TENTH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, the best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre to celebrate opening night of Left on Tenth. Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love.

"I know just from when I walk out the stage door and talk to the people who are waiting, every one of them feel like second chances are actually attainable after seeing the show," Julianna Margulies told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet.

Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.

"It's a new play that really feels like it's resonating with our audience," added Gallagher. "People seem very moved and ultimately like we're all a part of the same tribe."

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team chats more on opening night!