Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway

Get a Preview of SWEPT AWAY on Broadway

By: Oct. 30, 2024
Last night, Swept Away, the new Broadway musical with music and lyrics by folk-rock band The Avett Brothers, began performances at the Longacre Theatre and treated fans to a special stage door performance of “Go to Sleep” following the final curtain by principal cast members Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall. See photos and videos here! 

 From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas. Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.
 
The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.
 
The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
Adrian Blake Enscoe and John Gallagher, Jr.

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
Adrian Blake Enscoe, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands and Wayne Duvall

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, John Gallagher, Jr., Wayne Duvall

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
ayne Duvall, Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., Adrian Blake Enscoe

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
Swept Away

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
Swept Away

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
Swept Away

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
Stark Sands

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway Image
The Broadway Company





