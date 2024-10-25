Video: JC Chasez and Platinum Songwriter Jimmy Harry Are Playing with Fire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week we welcome pop superstar JC Chasez and platinum songwriter Jimmy Harry to talk about their new album Playing With Fire now streaming! We all know JC as the *N’Sync Superstar who has sold over 50 million records, grew up on the Mickey Mouse Club, and danced and sung his way into our hearts. Jimmy Harry is a songwriter who has written for everyone from Pink to Britney Spears to Madonna! These supertalents have come together to record the newest musical theatre concept album, Playing With Fire.

Inspired by Mary Shelly’s timeless novel Frankenstein, Playing with Fire marks Chasez’s first major musical theater recording project. Chasez is also featured as a vocalist alongside singers Cardamon Rozzi and Lily Elise. Featuring a collection of 16 original new tracks, Playing With Fire first came to fruition when Harry presented Chasez the script of his late mother’s (Barbara Field) theatrical adaptation of Shelley’s prescient sci-fi story. Chasez was immediately intrigued with the play, and work on it immediately began, creating a heartfelt story of timely technological issues, love, responsibility, revenge, loss, and the human condition.

This reimagining of the classic tale constructs a conversation between Frankenstein and his creation, The Creature, at the grave of Frankenstein’s wife, Elizabeth, ten years after her death. Through dynamic interplay of dialogue and shared flashbacks of key events in both their lives, the concept album plunges into the heart of their intertwined destinies. As they confront their past actions and the devastating impact they’ve had on one another, Frankenstein and The Creature gradually find understanding, sympathy, and forgiveness.

About The Roundtable:

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

Photo Credit: Michael W. Abbott