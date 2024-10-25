Exclusive: Carmel Dean’s WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN in Rehearsals

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

On Monday, women of Broadway unite for a one-night-only benefit of Carmel Dean’s song cycle Well-Behaved Women, directed by Schele Williams. All proceeds from the spebial night go towards the Harris Victory Fund and Democratic women in other down-ballot races.

In Well-Behaved Women, Dean (Broadway’s The Notebook) brings to life incredible stories of historic and inspirational women throughout time with an emotional (and often hilarious) song cycle, celebrating the accomplishments and tales of powerful figures including Cleopatra, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Malala Yousafzai.

The cast will include: Krystina Alabado, Kate Baldwin, Klea Blackhurst, Andréa Burns, Victoria Clark, Lilli Cooper, Hannah Corneau, Alma Cuervo, Eden Espinosa, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Natalie Joy Johnson, LaChanze, Ingrid Michaelson, Lauren Patten, Jessica Phillips, Salena Qureshi, Pearl Sun, Mary Testa, Katie Thompson, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe and Barbara Walsh.

Watch as we bring you exclusive highlights from inside rehearsals!