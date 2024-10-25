Video: Last Chance To Submit for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Time is running out to submit for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. The deadline to submit is October 29, 2024, by 11:59 PM ET. Videos must feature solo performances without backing vocals and should be in an audition-style format, filmed horizontally against a flat background with a steady camera.

Submissions should be around one minute in length and uploaded to YouTube as unlisted or public links (please avoid "Shorts"). High school submissions are open to individuals aged 14-18, graduating between 2025-2028, while college submissions are for those aged 18-23, graduating between 2025-2029.

This contest is open to U.S. residents only. For questions regarding eligibility, contact nextonstage@broadwayworld.com.

In addition to returning presenter AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) and sponsor 54 Below, BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce Musical Theatre International (MTI) has signed on as one of the sponsors for Season 5.

For Season 5, we're inviting high school and college-aged students to enter by submitting videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon. Each week, contestents will be voted on by the general public and judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron will return as host.