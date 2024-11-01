Video: How Well Does Norbert Leo Butz Recall His Old Lines?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We know him as Fiyero, Edward Bloom, Carl Hanratty, and more- but how well does Norbert Leo Butz know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines.

You can catch Butz off-Broadway in MTC's Vladimir through November 10.

A two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical and is one of only nine actors ever to have won the award twice as lead actor. He first won for his work in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and won again for his work in Catch Me If You Can. He was additionally nominated for Tonys for his work in Thou Shalt Not and My Fair Lady. The star of 11 Broadway shows, he is also a five-time Drama Desk nominee and two-time winner, amongst other stage accolades. On television, Butz most recently starred on FX’s “Justified” reboot and has previously starred on Hulu’s “The Girl from Plainville,” David Zabel and Ridley Scott’s “Mercy Street” on PBS, “Bloodline” on Netflix, as Paddy Chayefsky in “Fosse/Verdon” for F/X, and “Debris” for NBC. He will next be seen on Ryan Murphy’s “American Sports Story.” Films include the recent Exorcist: Believer for Universal; Sean Penn’s Flag Day; Peter Hedges’ Dan in Real Life; Sony’s Higher Ground opposite and directed by Vera Farmiga; Craig Zisk’s The English Teacher; Better Living Through Chemistry opposite Sam Rockwell; 2020 Sundance pic Luce, directed by Julius Onah; and the recent indie comedy, Give or Take. He will next be seen in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown for Searchlight. He received a BFA and Honorary Doctorate from Webster University and an MFA from Alabama Shakespeare Theatre