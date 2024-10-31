Exclusive: Frankie Grande and GLAAD Gather Broadway's Best to Celebrate #SpiritDay 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this month, actor, performer, activist and member of GLAAD’s Board of Directors, Frankie Grande, curated and hosted “A Night of Broadway (but make it Queer!)” #SpiritDay Gala, presented by McDonald’s, featuring some of Broadway’s brightest stars to shine a light on LGBTQ youth and take a stand against bullying.

The live music event took place at The Box in New York City and included performances by Tony Award nominee Orfeh, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper, Salina Estitties (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Antwayn Hopper (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, A Strange Loop), Emma Hunton (Freeform’s Good Trouble, Wicked), Troy Iwata (The Daily Show), rapper Jade Jones, Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway’s Aladdin), Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race), the cast of Bucks County Playhouse’s The Rocky Horror Show.

"LGBTQ+ kids really do have a very difficult time. Especially now with social media, I think it's worse now than it probably was when I was a kid," explained Grande. "It is my job on this earth to be loud, proud and gay for everyone that comes after me. All of these kids... I want them to go on their Instagram and be like, 'Wow, look at that huge, flaming homosexual. Maybe I am just like that. And that's ok.'"

Learn more about #SpiritDay here and check out an exclusive video featurette about the big day! The video is by Mike Kelton Productions: Mike Kelton (Executive Producer), Adam Murphy (Director), Gabe Judet-Weinshel (Director of Photography, Editor), Temesgen Asmerom (Camera Operator), Enrique Larreal (Audio Engineer), Sofia Dobrushin (Production Assistant).