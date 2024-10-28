The Broadway Cast: Debuts with Hannah Cruz, Gabriela Carrillo, & Anna Zavelson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join host Ben Cameron for another electrifying episode of The Broadway Cast, where the spotlight shines on the unforgettable moments of Broadway debuts! In this lively roundtable discussion, Ben sits down with Broadway stars Hannah Cruz, Gabriela Carrillo, and Anna Zavelson to dive deep into their journeys to the Great White Way.

From the excitement and nerves of their first curtain call to the pivotal mentors who guided them along the way, our guests share behind-the-scenes stories that will leave you inspired and entertained. Get ready for laughter, heartfelt anecdotes, and a few surprises as they reminisce about their path to Broadway stardom.

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next Monday for an all new episode. Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content and listen to episodes here.