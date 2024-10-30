Video: & JULIET Celebrates New Company Members Including Charli D'Amelio & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night at & Juliet on Broadway, 13 new company members celebrated their first performances. More than two years after its first preview at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the hit Broadway musical comedy continues on Broadway. See video from the event here!

Following the performance and a special curtain speech from Juliet, Maya Boyd, the company came together for a special & JULIET Cast Party at PARM.

Joining the continuing company, the new company members include: Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Michael Iván Carrier (a swing since the pre-Broadway Toronto run, now playing May), Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Elsa Keefe, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Darien Van Rensalier, Cassie Silva, Romy Vuksan.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.