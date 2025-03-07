Videos You Missed This Week: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL, REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season has officially begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending March 7, 2025 with videos from Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Real Women Have Curves, and more!

In just days, Vape! The Grease Parody, will be presented in a one-night-only, star-studded benefit concert Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30PM at The Town Hall. Watch an exclusive sneak peek of 'Green Lightning' and 'Blandy' in this video. (more...)

New York City Children’s Theater is now presenting the world premiere of The Pocket Park Kids, the story of neighborhood kids coming together to save a neglected city park. With original music, puppetry, and an inspiring message about sustainability, the play highlights how 'small people can get big things done.' (more...)

Video: Carolee Carmello Is Having a Great Adventure

If you love musical theatre, you know our next guest! She is a Broadway legend, three time Tony nominee, and a Drama Desk Award winner!. If I hear her sing “I Am There” from Elegies, I will burst into tears. That's right! You know who I am talking about... Carolee Carmello is here! Watch the full interview in this video. (more...)

A whole lot of feminine energy is heading to the James Earl Jones Theatre just in time for Women's History Month! Real Women Have Curves, a new musical based on the play that inspired the beloved film, is getting ready to begin Broadway previews. Watch in this video as we check in with the cast and watch previews of 'Make It Work,' 'Flying Away,' 'Already Know You,' and the title song. (more...)

Video: Daniel Breaker as 'Hermes' Performs 'Way Down Hadestown' in HADESTOWN

You can now get a first look at Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes’ performing ‘Way Down Hadestown’ in Hadestown on Broadway. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets! (more...)

Video: David Hyde Pierce on the New Orleans-Flavored PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL- 'It Really Works!'

Pirates! The Penzance Musical is a reimagined version of the 1879 operetta that begins previews on April 4 ahead of an April 24 opening at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Watch in this video as we check in with the whole company during a break from rehearsals. (more...)

Ready to stay up all night at the Newman Mills Theater? The World Premiere of Natalie Margolin All Nighter, directed by Jaki Bradley is getting ready for its opening night off-Broadway. What's it all about? (more...)

Spring is nearly here and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy video previews from some of this month's performers, including Paulo Szot ('Guido's Song'), Norbet Leo Butz ('King of Hearts'), and Kate Baldwin (Old Devil Moon'). (more...)

Video: Watch Amber Iman Sing 'Honey Sweet' From GODDESS Musical

Watch a video of Tony nominee Amber Iman singing 'Honey Sweet' from the new musical Goddess, which is set to premiere at The Public Theatre this year. (more...)

Video: Josh Lamon Shares How He Developed His DEATH BECOMES HER Character

This episode of Survival Jobs features Josh Lamon who is keeping audiences laughing out of their seats in the critically and audience acclaimed hit Broadway musical Death Becomes Her. Josh shares how he got the role of “Stefan”, the work he does to bring the character to life, and spills the tea on working with Megan Hilty for the second time. Watch in this video. (more...)

Video: Sarah Snook & Kip Williams Talk Bringing THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY to Broadway

Sarah Snook is living out her dreams this spring. The Emmy and Olivier Award-winning actress is getting ready to make her Broadway debut in not one, but 26 roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray. She tells us about all of them in this video. (more...)

BroadwayWorld is very excited to share an exclusive clip of 'Love Heals', performed by Taylor Iman Jones and the rest of the cast. Watch the video here! (more...)

Video: Matthew James Thomas Is Making Magic on Broadway

Matthew James Thomas has got magic to do, yet again! Thomas, who is already beloved by Broadway audiences for his past performances in shows like Pippin, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Time and the Conways, returns to the Lyric Theatre this season as the new Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. watch in this video. (more...)

Video: Caroline Bowman Sings 'They Just Keep Moving the Line' from SMASH

The Broadway-bound musical Smash has just released a new video featuring one of the series most beloved Shaiman and Wittman songs. Watch as Caroline Bowman, who plays 'Karen', sings ''They Just Keep Moving the Line' in the recording studio. (more...)

Backstage Bite: Bess Wohl and Whitney White Go Back In Time to Cook Up a LIBERATION Cheese Ball

Backstage Bite is back! In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the creators of Roundabout's hit play, Liberation- playwright Bess Wohl and director Whitney White. Watch in this video as they join forces to make a 70's-Style Cheese Ball and check out the full recipe below! (more...)

Video: Mylinda Hull Is Lighting Up Broadway

Mylinda Hull is lighting up the stage at “Gypsy!” The critically acclaimed revival is telling this timeless story, with an all-star cast, singing a score for the ages. Mylinda was here to talk about her journey! She has performed with the greats like Jerry Lewis, danced with Christina Applegate, and told jokes with Billy Crystal. She has done shows across the country and many here on Broadway. Watch the whole interview in this video. (more...)

In this video, Death Becomes Her understudies extraordinaire Kaleigh Cronin and Natalie Charle Ellis breaks down how they manage covering the leading ladies, Madeline and Helen. (more...)

Ready for a musical about musicals? Broadway is getting meta this spring when Smash officially arrives at the Imperial Theatre, where it is set to begin previews on March 11. Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical. (more...)

The cast, creative team, and members of the Lincoln Center Theater staff attended the first rehearsal of the Broadway premiere of FLOYD COLLINS, a musical with book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Watch highlights from the big day in this video! (more...)