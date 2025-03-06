News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Josh Lamon Shares How He Developed His DEATH BECOMES HER Character

Josh also spills the tea on working alongside Broadway icon Megan Hilty again in Episode 121 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast.

By: Mar. 06, 2025
Your favorite podcast hosts  Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , are thrilled to announce the latest episode of the “Survival Jobs”, featuring the wonderfully talented and hilarious gem, Josh Lamon who is keeping audiences laughing out of their seats in the critically and audience acclaimed hit Broadway musical Death Becomes Her. Josh shares how  he got the role of “Stefan”, the work he does to bring the character to life, and spills the tea on working with Megan Hilty for the second time after previously starring together in Wicked on Broadway. 

Listeners will also get an inside look at Josh’s survival job journeys including working as a telephone sex operator,  a tour guide, an audition coach and more! The episode concludes with an engaging game called “How Well Do You Know Your Cast” .

The episode opens with Jason and Samantha discussing the inspiring Black Theater Coalition's 2nd Annual Building the Change Gala and the exciting 2025 Academy Awards with the incredible Wicked Opening Performance with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on  Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!


