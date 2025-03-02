Backstage Bite: Bess Wohl and Whitney White Go Back In Time to Cook Up a LIBERATION Cheese Ball

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Backstage Bite is back! Join BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch in the kitchen as she hosts some of Broadway's brightest to eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their current show.

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the creators of Roundabout's hit play, Liberation- playwright Bess Wohl and director Whitney White. Watch as they join forces to make a 70's-Style Cheese Ball and check out the full recipe below!

The world-premiere of Liberation is set to run through Sunday, March 30 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. In the play... it's 1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.

70s-Style Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

4TBSP Butter

1C Sharp White Cheddar

4oz Goat Cheese

Handful of Scallions

Generous dash of Cayenne

1tsp Soy Sauce

1/3C Crushed and Roasted Pecans

Directions:

-Start by toasting pecans on a tin foil lined pan at 350 while you prepare other ingredients about 7-10 minutes. *remember to set a timer*

-Before beginning allow your butter and goat cheese to come to room temperature.

-Coarsely chop your scallions and set aside.

-Using a mixer or food processor, combine butter, goat cheese, shredded cheese, cayenne and soy sauce until smooth.

-By hand, mix your scallions into your cheese mixture.

-Place cheese on wax paper and shape into a ball and set aside in the fridge while you prepare your nuts.

-Remove nuts from oven and gently crush into small pieces.

-Spread crushed nuts onto foil from baking pan. Place formed cheese ball in the center of nuts and coat ball completely.

-Enjoy with your favorite cracker and veggies!

Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

1 Bag Sweet Mini Peppers

1C Plain Greek Yogurt

8oz Freshly Shredded Cheddar Cheese

4oz Freshly Shredded Monterey jack Cheese

1/4C Chopped Pimento Peppers + Juice

Cayenne Pepper to Taste

Dried parsley

Directions:

-Slice Peppers in half vertically to make pepper boats.

-In a large bowl, mix together yogurt, cheese, pimentos and pimento juice until fully combined.

-Season with Cayenne pepper to desired level of spice.

-Stuff pepper boats with pimento cheese and garnish with parsley flakes.