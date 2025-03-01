Character Breakdown: SMASH Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ready for a musical about musicals? Broadway is getting meta this spring when Smash officially arrives at the Imperial Theatre, where it is set to begin previews on March 11. What is the show all about?

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

"We're the kind of successful writing duo who run into some struggles when making Bombshell the musical, or else it wouldn't be a show! There's some stuff that goes wrong between us, and some stuff that goes wrong with the show," explained John Behlmann, who plays Jerry. "We figure it out... and then we don't figure it out."

"What's great is that we were written by formally married couple teams- by people who know what it's like to work with your spouse in the industry," added Krysta Rodriguez, who plays his counterpart, Tracy. "So it rings very true about this sort of relationship."