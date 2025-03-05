Exclusive: 'Love Heals' from the JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

Taylor Iman Jones sings the song that was written in 1992 and is featured as a bonus track for the RENT movie.
Previews are officially underway for The Jonathan Larson Project, which has an official opening on March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre for a 16 week limited engagement. The musical, a world premiere that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996, stars Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam, with Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Standbys.
BroadwayWorld is very excited to share an exclusive clip of "Love Heals", performed by Taylor Iman Jones and the rest of the cast.
The song was written by Larson in 1992 for The Alison Gertz Foundation for AIDS Education. "Alison Gertz was one of several of Jonathan’s close friends, also including Gordon Rogers and Pam Shaw, who died of AIDS at young ages in the early 1990s and who he paid tribute to by name in the song “Life Support” in RENT," explained show creator Jennifer Ashley Tepper. "Alison was an AIDS activist who did a lot of important work promoting research and awareness.. With “Love Heals”, Jonathan endeavored to write a song that would honor Ali’s memory, brand the Love Heals Foundation by name, and also be a piece that Whitney Houston might perform." Learn more about the songs featured in the new show here and watch the video!