Video: Matthew James Thomas Is Making Magic on Broadway

Matthew James Thomas has got magic to do, yet again! Thomas, who is already beloved by Broadway audiences for his past performances in shows like Pippin, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Time and the Conways, returns to the Lyric Theatre this season as the new Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"I've been here for four months or so now, and this is where the fun starts for me," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You can venture out of the safety of knowing the lines and knowing where I'm supposed to be- that's in my body. Now I can start to explore. The fun and the adventure begins because the show is settled with the new company. Now it becomes ours."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is capturing the hearts of theatre-goers young and old and its a priveledge that Thomas does not take for granted.

"I always think to myself that it's someone's first show in the audience. And I love this show for that reason, because it's very accessible. People may have expectations of the characters and the world, but there's no way that they're not going to be surprised by what they find. Having that experience with new people to the theatre world is genuinely the most exciting thing that can happen."