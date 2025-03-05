Video: Watch Amber Iman Sing 'Honey Sweet' From GODDESS Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of Amber Iman singing "Honey Sweet" from the new musical Goddess, which is coming to The Public Theatre this spring after a successful world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The song can be heard in the upcoming "Moto Moto Presents Nights in Mombasa" EP, set to drop on April 11.

The production, conceived and directed by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, features music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, a book by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie. Performances will begin in the Newman Theater on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and will run through Sunday, June 1, with an official press opening on Tuesday, May 20.

Joining Iman as Nadira in the new musical will be Nick Rashad Burroughs (Ahmed), Melessie Clark (Mosi/Understudy), Arica Jackson (Rashida), J Paul Nicholas (Hassan), Isio-Maya Nuwere (Ensemble), Teshomech Olenja (Tisa/Understudy), Destinee Rea (Cheche), Awa Sal Secka (Zawadi/Understudy), Austin Scott (Omari), Quiantae Thomas (Ensemble), Wade Watson (Ensemble), and Reggie White (Balozi). Additional casting will be announced later.

A mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life—stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée—be upended? Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the Goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, this is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one’s truest self.

The production will include scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Bradley King, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Victoria Navarro will be the production stage manager. Additional designers for the production will be announced at a later date.