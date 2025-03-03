Spring is nearly here and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Paulo Szot ("Guido's Song"), Norbert Leo Butz ("King of Hearts"), and Kate Baldwin ("Old Devil Moon"). Get your tickets today!

Paulo Szot

Now - March 5, 2025

Tony Award winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific), after originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet for the last two years on Broadway, returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier. This Enchanted Evening will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage but not only!

Kate Baldwin: Let’s Not Talk About…

March 6 - 8, 2025

It’s 2025. What are we allowed to say? Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian’s Rainbow) returns to 54 Below for a new solo show, accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator, Georgia Stitt, on piano. She’ll share songs by Ingrid Michaelson, Stephen Sondheim, Brandi Carlile, and Jason Robert Brown that uncover the things we aren’t supposed to reveal in her most intimate and personal evening yet. Featuring: Tony winner Santino Fontana (Disney’s Frozen, Hello, Dolly!, Rodgers+Hammerstein’s Cinderella) on Mar 6 only; Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, The Sound of Music national tour) on Mar 7 only; Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) on Mar 8 only.

Norbert Leo Butz: Girls, Girls, Girls

March 9 - 13, 2025

For the first time in nine years, two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz brings his acclaimed show Girls, Girls, Girls back to the 54 Below stage! Girls, Girls, Girls focuses on the female – both the mythic & the contemporary. Expect tunes from the likes of Elvis Costello, Loretta Lynn, Frank Sinatra and even a little Johnny Cash! We’re delighted to welcome back 54 Below favorite and the star of Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Last 5 Years, My Fair Lady, and Wicked… the one-and-only Norbert Leo Butz. The performance on Mar 13 will also be livestreamed.

And that's not all! Check out the full March lineup at 54 Below.