Video: Caroline Bowman Sings 'They Just Keep Moving the Line' from SMASH

Smash will begin previews at the Imperial Theatre on March 11.
Move over, Ivy! The Broadway-bound musical Smash has just released a new video featuring one of the series most beloved Shaiman and Wittman songs. Watch as Caroline Bowman, who plays "Karen", sings '"They Just Keep Moving the Line" in the recording studio.
Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, SMASH will also star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”
Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.