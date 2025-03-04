Video: Caroline Bowman Sings 'They Just Keep Moving the Line' from SMASH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Move over, Ivy! The Broadway-bound musical Smash has just released a new video featuring one of the series most beloved Shaiman and Wittman songs. Watch as Caroline Bowman, who plays "Karen", sings '"They Just Keep Moving the Line" in the recording studio.

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, SMASH will also star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”