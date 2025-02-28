News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Mylinda Hull Is Lighting Up Broadway

Hull stars as Electra in Gypsy on Broadway.

By: Feb. 28, 2025
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We love a classic! We love a classic musical! We love an actress that has given us classic performances time and time again! This week, we have all that and more.

Mylinda Hull is lighting up the stage at “Gypsy!” The critically acclaimed revival is telling this timeless story, with an all-star cast, singing a score for the ages. Mylinda was here to talk about her journey! She has performed with the greats like Jerry Lewis, danced with Christina Applegate, and told jokes with Billy Crystal. She has done shows across the country and many here on Broadway.

How does a show like Gypsy come along? What has it been like for her? We find out all about her ride to the stage! Everything's coming up roses for Mylinda! 

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!






