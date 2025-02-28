Video: Mylinda Hull Is Lighting Up Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We love a classic! We love a classic musical! We love an actress that has given us classic performances time and time again! This week, we have all that and more.

Mylinda Hull is lighting up the stage at “Gypsy!” The critically acclaimed revival is telling this timeless story, with an all-star cast, singing a score for the ages. Mylinda was here to talk about her journey! She has performed with the greats like Jerry Lewis, danced with Christina Applegate, and told jokes with Billy Crystal. She has done shows across the country and many here on Broadway.

How does a show like Gypsy come along? What has it been like for her? We find out all about her ride to the stage! Everything's coming up roses for Mylinda!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon