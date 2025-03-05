Video: Sarah Snook & Kip Williams Talk Bringing THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY to Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"To be doing this with an Australian production and doing it post the West End run, that was successful and acclaimed... it feels like quite an amazing expansion into something that only existed in fantasy or dreams."

Sarah Snook is truly living out her dreams this spring. The Emmy and Olivier Award-winning actress is getting ready to make her Broadway debut in not one, but 26 roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray. The concept is the brainchild of Kip Williams, who adapted, wrote and directs this production.