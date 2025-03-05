Video: Sarah Snook & Kip Williams Talk Bringing THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY to Broadway

Snook plays 26 characters in Kip Williams adaptation of the classic novel.
"To be doing this with an Australian production and doing it post the West End run, that was successful and acclaimed... it feels like quite an amazing expansion into something that only existed in fantasy or dreams."
Sarah Snook is truly living out her dreams this spring. The Emmy and Olivier Award-winning actress is getting ready to make her Broadway debut in not one, but 26 roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray. The concept is the brainchild of Kip Williams, who adapted, wrote and directs this production.
"My mind is constantly blown in rehearsals with Sarah, because this piece is an Everest of sorts for a performer," Williams told BroadwayWorld. "The speed with which [she] can process an execute the most complex of ideas and choreography is mind-blowing."
Oscar Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth. Watch in this video as both Kip and Sarah chat more about this exciting new production.