Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with Kaleigh Cronin and Natalie Charle Ellis

How do Broadway understudies survive? The gig isn't easy! Understudies and swings are some of the hardest working performers on Broadway (and beyond), having to be ready to go on at a moment's notice, often for multiple tracks. Think you could swing it?

In this video, Death Becomes Her understudies extraordinaire Kaleigh Cronin and Natalie Charle Ellis break down how they manage covering the leading ladies, Madeline and Helen.

"[You have to] give yourself grace. Sometimes things don't go as planned, and you've gotta just roll with it," explained Cronin. "Be flexible! Go with the flow- I think that's a huge thing. Be over-prepared and then throw it all the way to go out there and have fun and play make believe."

Ellis has starred in the original Broadway casts: Beetlejuice (standby for Barbara/Delia); School of Rock (u/s Rosalie and Patty); Les Misérables (2014 revival). Off-Broadway: Kimberley Akimbo (standby for Debra and Patty); Neurosis: The Musical (Samantha); Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking (Original Cast Album available). Some favorite credits include 9 to 5: The Musical (First National Tour; Missy, u/s Judy Bernley); Hello, Dolly! (Irene Molloy) and Clue (Mrs. White) at the Cape Playhouse; LIZZIE: The Musical (Emma Borden; Theatre Under the Stars); The Full Monty (Georgie) and Brigadoon (Meg) at PCLO; and The Great Gatsby (Catherine; Paper Mill Playhouse). Natalie was also seen on “Master of None” (Netflix).