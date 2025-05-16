Videos You Missed This Week: Meet the Tony Nominees and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! The 2024-25 Broadway season is officially complete and awards season has begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending May 16, 2025 with videos from Death Becomes Her, Sunset Boulevard, and more!

Watch in this video as Megan Hilty chats more about what she hopes audiences take away, why this role means so much to her, and so much more. (more...)

Watch as Justina Machado chats more about the importance of the story of Real Women Have Curves, why this role meant so much to her, and so much more. (more...)

Watch in this video as James Monroe Iglehart chats more about how he got the news, why this role meant so much to him, and so much more. (more...)

BroadwayWorld caught up with Jamie Ward to discuss the new pop musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, playing the iconic character of Romeo, and how the pop songs breathe new life into a familiar tale. (more...)

Check out exclusive video from the world premiere of The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse. Watch as star Keri René Fuller performs 'Crying At Walmart' here. (more...)

Watch in this video as the Tony-nominated creators of Death Becomes Her- Julia Mattison and Noel Carey- join us at the newly renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre to unpack the show's epic Act 2 duet, 'Alive Forever'. (more...)

With Juliet & Romeo now in theaters, BroadwayWorld caught up with Rebel Wilson to talk about playing the role of Lady Capulet in the pop musical, the anthemic song 'The Mask I Wear,' and how becoming a mother herself helped her better understand the character. (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. has been named by Broadway Cares as the top show for the Spring Fundraising Competition by collecting $329,923. Learn more here! (more...)

The inaugural production at Studio Seaview (formerly the Tony Kiser Theatre) will be Penelope Skinner's ANGRY ALAN, starring John Krasinski and directed by Sam Gold. Watch in this video as both chat more about bringing the new play to the stage. (more...)

Watch in this video as Darren Criss chats more about the joys of creating a new character, why this role in Maybe Happy Ending means so much to him, and so much more. (more...)

Liz is back at 54! Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her attention to the songwriter with her new show, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. BroadwayWorld is very excited to take you inside the rehearsal room with Liz as she previews four songs from the show: 'Corner of the Sky,' 'West End Avenue,' 'Lion Tamer,' 'Bless the Lord.' (more...)

Watch in this video as Gracie Lawrence chats more about her take on her character in Just in Time, the joy of being a part of the Broadway community, and so much more. (more...)

Jeffrey Seller has made the theatre that has changed my life. I will always remember being twelve years old and being obsessed with all that is Rent. This show changed the face of theatre. He did it again with Hamilton and In The Heights as well. His artistic blueprint is all over the DNA of Broadway. His new memoir 'Theatre Kid' is out and it is a must read for theatre fans and artists alike. Watch in this video! (more...)

Operation Mincemeat commemorated VE Day with a performance of “Sail On, Boys”, one of the productions most popular songs. Watch the video here and learn more about the show! (more...)

Performers included: Jeigh Madjus, Donnie Hammond, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Patrick Clanton, Ricardo Zayas, Kelsey Orem, Rayven Bailey, Michael Bryan Wang, Brandon Stonestreet, Cole Joseph Wachman, Melissa Hunter McCann, and Nicci Claspell. Watch video highlights here! (more...)

Watch in this video as Tom Francis chats more about his wild ride to Broadway, why this role in Sunset Blvd. means so much to him, and so much more. (more...)

Dead Outlaw just released a first look at the 7-time Tony Award-nominated production featuring Tony Award nominees Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Julia Knitel and the full company including Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Watch the vide0 here! (more...)

Watch in this video as Audra McDonald chats more about the thrill of bringing Gypsy to a new audience, why this role means so much to her, and so much more. (more...)

Paramount Theatre's circus-inspired production of Cats brings aerial silks, acrobatics, and a new vision to the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Director Trent Stork, choreographer Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, and music director Kory Danielson explain how they brought it to life. (more...)

Last week, Make-A-Wish recipient, Crowe Zilvitis, made their Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical in a special walk on role. Get a behind the scenes look here! (more...)