Video: Highlights from DEAD OUTLAW on Broadway

Dead Outlaw just released a first look at the 7-time Tony Award-nominated production featuring Tony Award nominees Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Julia Knitel and the full company including Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Watch the vide0 here!

With a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and direction by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw is nominated for 7 Tony Awards and is currently playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.