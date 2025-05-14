Video: James Monroe Iglehart Put Everything He Had Into Being Louis Armstrong

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



James Monroe Iglehart is a Tony nominee and he has been here before. Just over a decade ago, he won a Tony for his ourageous performance as 'the Genie' in Disney's Aladdin. This year he retuned to Broadway as one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century, Louis Armstrong.

"I put myself into every show, but I have never put myself so deep into a show as I have with [A Wonderful World]," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "From the creative side to the artistic side, this consumed me for two years. I had already told myself: 'I'm proud of you and I'm glad for what you did,' but to see that I was recognized... this is really cool."

Watch as James chats more about how he got the news, why this role meant so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.