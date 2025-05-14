Video: John Krasinski is 'Perfectly Nervous' to Get Back Onstage in ANGRY ALAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The inaugural production at Studio Seaview (formerly the Tony Kiser Theatre) will be Penelope Skinner's ANGRY ALAN, starring John Krasinski and directed by Sam Gold.

"I've been trying to get [John] to come back to the theatre for years," explained Gold "It's always a really good sign when things come together quickly and easily. Sometimes there can be bumps along the way to do an off-Broadway commercial play, but this one has been smooth sailing, so much fun... it's been a low-key process because we love the play and we know we have the right star."

Roger is divorced, demoted, and drifting—lost in an era that no longer makes sense. But when an online personality promises clarity, Roger dives in without looking back. Timely, provocative, and darkly comedic, Angry Alan explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole—examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where “everybody’s changing the rules.”

"If there is any person who is coming to the theater because they saw me on a television show or movie, that's a huge honor," added Krasinski. "It will be a slightly different character than 'Jim' from The Office... but that's ok! Just buckle up and I'll take you through it."

Watch in this video as both chat more about bringing the new play to the stage.