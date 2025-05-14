Video: SUNSET BOULEVARD Raises $329,923 for Broadway Cares

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. has been named by Broadway Cares as the top show for the Spring Fundraising Competition by collecting $329,923 to help fund Broadway Cares’ National Grants Program, which helps ensure vital services for people in need. To celebrate the efforts, Broadway Cares awarded the prize to the cast and stage management team of Sunset Blvd. on Sunday. You can now watch a video of presentation featuring cast member David Thaxton, who gave many of the fundraising curtain speeches, accepting the honor on behalf of the company.



Sunset Blvd. fundraising efforts included a number of creative endeavors:



- The auction for designer Soutra Gilmour’s iconic custom-made black slip dress worn by Tony Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger garnered a staggering $51,000.

- T-shirts worn by Tony Award nominee Tom Francis and signed by Francis and Scherzinger were auctioned during the curtain call and frequently went for tens of thousands of dollars.

- Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who this year received his 24th Tony Award nomination for his new orchestrations for Sunset Blvd. alongside David Cullen, signed limited edition sheet music from the show which were auctioned for Broadway Cares.

- The now legendary bullhorn used by Scherzinger to sing “With One Look” during a unfortunately canceled performance garnered $7,000. The bullhorn was signed by Tony Award nominated director Jamie Lloyd along with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nicole Scherzinger, and Tom Francis.

