Video: Jeffrey Seller Is Letting Out His Inner Theater Kid

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Jeffrey Seller has made the theatre that has changed my life. I will always remember being twelve years old and being obsessed with all that is Rent. This show changed the face of theatre. He did it again with Hamilton and In The Heights as well. His artistic blueprint is all over the DNA of Broadway. His new memoir 'Theatre Kid' is out and it is a must read for theatre fans and artists alike.

What moves me about the book is the journey behind the glitz and glamour of Tony Awards, movie stars, and Broadway shows. The book tells the tale of Jeffrey growing up to humble beginnings in metro Detroit. He tells the tale of falling in love with theatre, going to the University of Michigan, and moving to New York to figure out how to work in this business. Do not miss a word and be ready for a page turner. Jeffrey Seller is here to tell us all about his new book, life as a producer, and coming home to Detroit.

'Theatre Kid' is out wherever books are sold. For more info: www.JeffreySeller.com

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!