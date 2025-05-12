Video: Make-a-Wish Recipient Makes Broadway Debut in HADESTOWN

Last week, Make-A-Wish recipient, Crowe Zilvitis, made their Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical in a special walk on role. The sixteen-year-old received the full Broadway treatment with a custom costume fitting, music rehearsal, and put in rehearsal before making their Broadway debut in the finale song “Cups.” Get a behind the scenes look here!



Hadestown is in its 6th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and is now in its 2nd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour has just completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run, and productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open this Spring.



Hadestown currently stars Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Merle Dandridge as Persephone, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Myra Malloy as Eurydice, and Ali Louis Bourzgui as Orpheus. They are joined by Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.