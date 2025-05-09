Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Commemorates VE Day With 'Sail On, Boys'

Choirs from around the world have come together to create a video of “Sail On, Boys”.
Operation Mincemeat commemorated VE Day with a performance of “Sail On, Boys”, one of the productions most popular songs, at the Horse Guards Parade in London to a crowd of 14,000. To accompany, choirs from around the world have come together to create a video of “Sail On, Boys”. Watch the video here!
Participating choirs include: Chivenor Wives Choir, Canadian Military Wives Choir. CAMMO Center for American Military Opportunities, Stephanie Shaker – Military Mermaid and CAMMO American Military Spouses Choir Vocalist, George Wills Army Veteran – West Point Glee Club and CAMMO Vocalist, Canadian Military Wives Choir Assoc., Canadian Military Wives Choirs Halifax, Ottawa-Uplands Military Wives Choir & Ottawa Military Wives Choi, Kari Mills, President of the Canadian Military Wives Choir North Bay
Opera Montana Veterans Chorus, The Citadel Cadets and the RNLI / The 85ers.
The creators of Operation Mincemeat, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts put out a statement on the anniversary of VE Day:
“Eighty years ago, Germany surrendered, and the Allies declared victory in Europe — a day we commemorate as VE Day (not to be confused with “Victory Day,” a holiday invented by the current U.S. President, who might have forgotten America was still at war with Japan). As the creators of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, we honor the real-life deception that helped make that victory possible — a bold operation believed to have saved over 10,000 Allied lives. Today, and every day, it is important we remember the courage, sacrifice, and strategy that brought the world closer to peace.”
Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is now playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).
Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere.
The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960 before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.
In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.