Video: Tom Francis Feels Built Up by the Broadway Community

Just over a year ago, Tom Francis took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to accept an Olivier Award for his performance in Sunset Blvd. Could he repeat the win at Radio City Music Hall next month?

"It's such a prestigious thing to even be nominated for [a Tony Award]," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I feel a mixture of bewilderment and congratulations to everyone that's a part of the show. We really have worked so hard on the show and to be ackoweldged in this way is a beautiful thing."

Watch as Tom chats more about his wild ride to Broadway, why this role means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.