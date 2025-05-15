 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Justina Machado Knows Real Women Can Identify with REAL WOMEN's 'Very Human Story'

Justina Machado is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

By: May. 15, 2025
Click Here for More on Talking Tonys
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



16 years after making her Broadway debut as a replacement in In the Heights, Justina Machado is back onstage this season in an equally important show. She stars as 'Carmen' in Real Women Have Curves and her performance just earned her her first Tony nomination!

"[Real Women Have Curves] is a show that's so important right now. It humanizes the immigrant story," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Everybody struggles- it  doesn't matter where you're from, what you do, your ethnicity, nationality... [This show] shows you the joy that we have no matter what we're going through."

Watch as Justina chats more about the importance of this story, why this role meant so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.


TFCA Image

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17%
Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 11%
Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11%
Vote Now!
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos