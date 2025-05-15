Video: Justina Machado Knows Real Women Can Identify with REAL WOMEN's 'Very Human Story'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



16 years after making her Broadway debut as a replacement in In the Heights, Justina Machado is back onstage this season in an equally important show. She stars as 'Carmen' in Real Women Have Curves and her performance just earned her her first Tony nomination!

"[Real Women Have Curves] is a show that's so important right now. It humanizes the immigrant story," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Everybody struggles- it doesn't matter where you're from, what you do, your ethnicity, nationality... [This show] shows you the joy that we have no matter what we're going through."

Watch as Justina chats more about the importance of this story, why this role meant so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.